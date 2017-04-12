The weather, region by region: What you need to know ahead of Cyclone Cook unleashing havoc

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The extreme weather from Cyclone Cook is set to batter most of the country. Here are the latest updates, region by region:

Northland / Waikato

• Heavy rain warnings in place for tomorrow.

• Between 150-300mm of rain expected across Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

Auckland

• Heavy downpours, flash flooding and winds up to 140km/h were expected until midnight Thursday.

• Between 150-300mm of rain expected through to Thursday evening.

• Auckland Council, Civil Defence and NZTA all urging care on roads.

• Southern Line trains are running a reduced service due to flooding

• Delays and cancellations are expected tomorrow on train, ferry and bus services.

• Three Waiheke Island schools closed tomorrow.

• Great Barrier Island braced for extreme impacts from severe wind and coastal storm surges.

Coromandel

• Worst of the weather will hit tomorrow. Civil defence emergency in force.

• 150 to 250mm rain until midnight Thursday, with intense rates up to 35mm an hour.

• Winds of up to 150km/h or more possible from Thursday afternoon. Peak waves of 5m or more on eastern coast.

• Extreme care urged at high tide tomorrow morning (8.36am) and again at 9pm. High tide Friday at 9.16am and 9.41pm. Care should also be taken on the Firth of Thames coast.

• Slips and flooding possible and could close roads. Easter holidaymakers urged to stay away.

Bay of Plenty / Edgecumbe

Continued below.

Related Content Cyclone Cook: State of emergency declared in Thames Wild weather shuts down Mount Maunganui beach, Mauao tracks Video MetService Severe Weather Warning: Cyclone Cook

• Up to 300mm expected in Bay of Plenty over Thursday and Friday.

• Regional state of emergency in place as water pumped from flooded Edgecumbe.

• Access to areas of Edgecumbe hit by last week's floods suspended due to the incoming weather.

• 57 schools in the region closed tomorrow, as with kura and early learning centres.

• Edgecumbe residents will be alerted to evacuations with sirens from fire stations and emergency services vehicles.

Taupo

• 150 to 205 mm through to midnight Thursday. Wind gusts up to 150km/h or more possible from Thursday afternoon until early Friday.

• Lake Taupo could rise by half a metre.

Wellington

• The storm expected to reach the capital early Friday morning

• It is likely to deliver heavy rain and strong winds

Westland, Buller, Nelson

• Intense rain forecast for region

• Up to 200mm of rain expected in ranges around Nelson, with maximum rainfall rates of 30 to 40mm an hour.

• Slow-moving low in from the Tasman Sea will bring rain to the West Coast before other regions in the South Island.

• A severe-weather watch has been issued for the affected areas.

Otago

• Flooding fears for Dunedin

• Heaviest rainfall expected from midnight Thursday to 2am Friday.

- NZ Herald