Verdict may be set aside in Colin Craig v Jordan Williams defamation case

The judge presiding over the Colin Craig defamation case says a "miscarriage of justice has occurred".

Justice Sarah Katz said in a decision released today that damages awarded against former Conservative Party leader Craig were "well outside the range that could reasonably have been justified in all the circumstances of the case".

In an emailed statement, Jordan Williams said: "The judge has offered the choice of her resetting the damages, having another jury trial, or we can go to the Court of Appeal. Over the coming days, my lawyers and I will be making those decisions."

Craig was ordered to pay $1.27 million in damages to Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams after he was found to have defamed him.

Justice Katz said the jury's verdict must be set aside and a retrial ordered, unless both parties were willing to have a new damages award substituted in place of the jury's award.

"It is not possible to have a new trial solely on the issue of damages, as any assessment of damages must necessarily be based on the jury's overall factual findings."

Craig told the Herald this afternoon that Justice Katz had "got it right". "It clearly was a mistrial and a retrial is the next step."

She ordered both parties to file memoranda by 3pm next Wednesday advising whether they consented to the court substituting its own award of damages.

If confirmation was not received by the date, Katz ordered that the jury's verdicts be set aside and the proceedings be set down for a retrial on the first available date.

Defamation case

The defamation trial unfolded after Craig's press secretary, Rachel MacGregor, resigned suddenly just 48 hours before the 2014 general election.

The resignation was high profile and there was much speculation about why she left.

Weeks later MacGregor turned to Williams for support, and told him she had made a complaint to the Human Rights Commission alleging that Craig had sexually harassed her.

She shared letters and poems the politician had sent her. Williams then revealed the details to other Conservative Party members.

When Craig found out, he publicly claimed Williams was part of a group of "culprits" determined to have him removed as party leader through a "campaign" of "false accusations".

Williams then filed defamation proceedings in the High Court, saying he did not lie about Craig.

Following an almost four-week trial, a jury found that Conservative Party founder Craig had defamed Williams. But Immediately following delivery of the jury's verdicts Craig's counsel requested asked her to defer entering judgment as Craig intended to apply to set the jury's verdicts aside, Justice Katz wrote in today's judgement.

In his application to set the verdicts aside, arguments were made on Craig's behalf that the jury could not have properly reached its verdicts. His principal arguments were that the jury's damages award was excessive, and that there was no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, to support the jury's finding that Craig was motivated predominantly by ill will towards Williams,"as a result, his defence of qualified privilege should have succeeded," Craig also argued There were material misdirections in the summing up on the issue of qualified privilege, it was argued.

The $1.27m damages awarded were "significantly greater" than any previous defamation damages awarded in New Zealand, Justice Katz wrote. The previous highest was $825,000 in a 2008 decision, which equalled $930,000 when adjusted for inflation.

