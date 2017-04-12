3:27pm Wed 12 April
One person dead in two-car crash in Rotokawa near Taupo

Updated 1 hour ago
The crash happened on Broadlands Rd, near Taupo. Photo / File
One person has died in a two-car crash near Taupo this afternoon.

A Fire Service shift manager confirmed there were two vehicles involved in the crash on Broadlands Rd, Rotokawa.

"One person has died," he said.

The fire service were alerted to the accident about 2.15pm.

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person had died in the crash, and said paramedics had taken another person to Taupo Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash is said to involve two white utes and happened between View Rd and McKenzie Rd, a police spokesman said.

More to come.

- NZ Herald

