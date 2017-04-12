1:21pm Wed 12 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

One dead, two critical after two-car pile-up in Waikato

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is understood to be on its way to the scene. Photo/File
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is understood to be on its way to the scene. Photo/File

One person has died while two others are in a critical condition after a crash in Waikato.

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips confirmed the crash involves two cars and occurred on State Highway 27, 1km south of Patetonga near the Waikawa Stream.

Four people were involved in the crash.

Two occupants in one car are in a critical condition and trapped, while the third occupant has died.

Police confirmed the sole occupant of the second vehicle was in a stable condition being treated by ambulance crews.

Firefighters are currently trying to free the injured from their car.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place at Mangawara Road for southbound traffic, and Maukoro Landing Road for northbound traffic.

Motorists are reminded to please drive to the conditions and with care and patience, particularly in the wet weather.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 12 Apr 2017 14:06:56 Processing Time: 12ms