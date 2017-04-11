Drunk German tourist threatened to kill then-girlfriend before Otago crash

A German freedom camper has been convicted of threatening to kill his then-girlfriend and driving while drunk near Clyde.

Jan Lukas Falke pleaded guilty to five charges related to the incident near Champagne Gully, between Clyde and Cromwell, on January 22.

The 20-year-old appeared in the Dunedin High Court today via audio visual link before Justice Dunningham and was remanded in custody until his sentencing on May 11.

His lawyer, Roger Eagles, said Falke wished to participate in restorative justice with the victim.

Crown prosecutor Craig Power said he would investigate whether it could take place, however, the woman had indicated she did not want to meet with Falke.

According to the summary of facts, Falke and the Belgian woman became a couple in June 2016.

While in Kaitaia in October 2016, she had a brief relationship with another man and the pair "went their separate ways''.

They rekindled their relationship in November while in Queenstown.

On January 22, at a camping area at Champagne Gully, Falke brought up the woman's relationship in Kaitaia and left the camping area. He returned later that morning.

The victim met and socialised with another couple; a man, also from Belgium, and a French woman. The man took her to Clyde to get alcohol.

This upset Falke and he "suggested to her she wanted to have a sexual relationship with this male'', the summary said.

Falke left the camping area again and began texting the victim messages such as "he would see her in the next life, let me die''.

The victim responded that she loved him and wanted him to come back.

About 8pm he returned to Champagne Gully and said he wanted to talk to the woman.

"The victim got in the front passenger seat of the defendant's van,'' the summary said.

"The defendant then reversed very fast, and drove off fast up the gravel road from the camping site.''

On the Cromwell-Clyde Rd, Falke drove towards an area containing a wire barrier and yelled at the victim: "I'm going to kill us. This is what you want''.

He used the palm of his hand to push her head forcefully into the passenger window two to three times, knocking her glasses off.

Falke then failed to take a right-hand bend, drove off the road on to gravel and the van hit a 10cm wooden post, taking it out of the ground. He continued driving and knocked down or damaged 42 posts in a 145-metre distance.

The vehicle then crashed and came to a stop, a crash expert saying it was likely due to the rear left wheel coming off the ground.

After the crash, the victim was comforted by passersby until police arrived.

Falke claimed the woman was the driver and he grabbed the steering wheel to steer back towards the road, the summary said.

When found by police his "speech was slurred, his eyes glazed, he smelt of liquor and he was emotional''. He denied hitting the woman.

u>Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Otago Daily Times