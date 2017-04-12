8:18am Wed 12 April
Auckland drivers face slow commute to work

The New Zealand Transport Agency says traffic has been building early on the Northern and Southern motorways. Photo / NZTA
Aucklanders are being warned that it could be a slow commute to work this Wednesday morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says traffic has been building early on the Northern and Southern motorways this morning.

"Looking like becoming a heavy peak commute," the agency said in a tweet.


NZTA says a breakdown after Newmarket Viaduct is blocking the right lane. Motorists are being asked to merge left to pass with care and to expect delays.


This follows an earlier report of a crash on the Northern Motorway citybound after Silverdale.

Motorists can expect some delays and are advised to take extra care.

- NZ Herald

