Auckland drivers face slow commute to work

Aucklanders are being warned that it could be a slow commute to work this Wednesday morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says traffic has been building early on the Northern and Southern motorways this morning.

"Looking like becoming a heavy peak commute," the agency said in a tweet.

#AklTraffic building early on Nthn & Sthn Mwy's this morning & looking like becoming a heavy peak commute. Please #DriveSafe ^TP pic.twitter.com/FSpYwEFDjm — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 11, 2017

NZTA says a breakdown after Newmarket Viaduct is blocking the right lane. Motorists are being asked to merge left to pass with care and to expect delays.

Southern Mwy: #Breakdown blocking right lane southbound after Newmarket Viaduct. Merge left to pass with care & #ExpectDelays ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 11, 2017

This follows an earlier report of a crash on the Northern Motorway citybound after Silverdale.

Motorists can expect some delays and are advised to take extra care.

- NZ Herald