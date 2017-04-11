4:49pm Tue 11 April
Human skeletal remains found on Auckland beach could have been in water for a fortnight

Police say human remains found at a North Shore beach this morning could have been there Police believe human remains found at an Auckland beach may have been in the water for one to two weeks.

A tarpaulin covers human remains on Takapuna beach. Photo / Jason Oxenham
A member of the public discovered the remains at Takapuna Beach at around 5.20am, after they were washed onto the foreshore.

Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp says Police have been working to identify the remains, which were found near the Hauraki Road access point.

He says they are uncertain at this stage of the gender.

Formal identification may take some time.

Police search the area after human remains were found on Takapuna beach. Photo / Jason Oxenham
- NZ Herald

