Kiwi charged over international paedophile network has case adjourned

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A Lower Hutt man extradited to Brisbane to face charges over his alleged role in a global child pornography ring has had his case adjourned.

Craig Broadley, 42, was arrested in New Zealand in August following an almost six-year investigation into an international network of paedophiles led by the Queensland Police.

He was extradited to Brisbane in February and charged with nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12.

READ MORE:

Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it all unravelled

Kiwi extradited to Oz charged over global child sex offending network

Broadley was scheduled to appear for the second time in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

However the Herald has learned the hearing was adjourned.

His next appearance is now set down for June 12.

Broadley was identified by Queensland police during examinations of images, videos and chat logs on electronic devices owned by convicted Australian paedophiles Peter Truong and Mark Newton.

An investigation into the Cairns couple - dubbed Operation Juliet Conduit - began after they claimed to have adopted a baby from a Russian surrogate mother.

Truong, 46, and Newton, 39, were arrested and charged during a trip to the United States in February 2012.

Both were convicted of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and the sexual exploitation of a child.

- NZ Herald