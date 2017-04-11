State of Emergency declared in Bay of Plenty as Cyclone Cook bears down on NZ

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Bay of Plenty.

Severe weather is expected in the region as Cyclone Cook bears down on New Zealand in the next 48 hours.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence emergency management group has announced a local state of emergency for the region this afternoon.

It supersedes the state of emergency declared for the Whakatane District Council, announced last Thursday.

Up to 250mm of rain is expected to lash the Bay of Plenty in the 48 hours from midday tomorrow, the the region's council said. The area is still mopping up from last week's deluge, when the remnants of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie hit New Zealand, bringing flooding to large swathes of the North Island.

People can also follow the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bopcivildefence or visit the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence website at www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz for information about how to get ready before an event.

