Train hits stolen vehicle bowling through South Auckland crossing

By Nicole Barratt

An Auckland man got more than he bargained for while on the way to dropping his kids off at daycare this morning - he watched a train hit a stolen vehicle as it bowled over the crossing seconds after clipping his car.

Alan Messiter, 31, had stopped at a South Auckland railway level crossing when a man driving what turned out to be a stolen vehicle clipped his car before driving through the barrier arms.

"A car came up on the inside of me; it drove half on the road, half on the grass to squeeze through the gap."

Messiter said lights were flashing to indicate a train was approaching.

"It went through the safety barriers and was clipped by the train. It spun his car around, but he managed to drive off."

The 31-year-old said he watched as the train pulled on its emergency brakes.

"I thought the train was going to hit right into him ... One second later and he would have been toast."

He said his kids who were in the car with him didn't seem to notice the chaos.

Scarlett, 3, and Jackson, 1, had "more interest in the train going past".

"The little ones aren't hurt, but it's definitely not the done thing."

Messiter added that there was irony in the situation as he works as a train driver.

"It's ironic that he hit a train driver's car, then was hit by a train."

The Takanini resident has been left with damage to one side of his car, including a broken front headlight.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan confirmed there had been an incident at 9.05am near Takanini.

Hannan said the 48 passengers on the train were not injured and were transferred to taxis.

The train was moved and the lined reopened about 10am.

He said Auckland Transport wouldn't be releasing footage of the incident.

Police senior sergeant Amber Stobie said at about 7.44am police were notified of three males acting suspiciously in the Manurewa Gardens Area.



"Police conducted patrols and located the suspects' vehicle, which subsequently fled police. The vehicle was observed again a short time later on Kerrs Rd, Manurewa where it managed to evade police."



Stobie said the vehicle was spotted a short time later on Orams Rd, where it had crashed into a property.

The occupants of the vehicle then went into a nearby building site where they stole a Nissan Navara ute with a logo on the side.



The vehicle was sighted by police a short time later on Manuroa Rd, Takanini.

"The vehicle crossed the level crossing in front of an oncoming train despite the barrier arms being down. We were notified sometime later that the train has hit the side of the vehicle and caused minor damage."



Inquiries to locate the stolen vehicle and occupants is ongoing.

- NZ Herald