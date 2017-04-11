12:24pm Tue 11 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Failure to slash Maori reoffending rates a breach of Treaty obligations, says Waitangi Tribunal

The Waitangi Tribunal says the Crown is breaching its Treaty obligations because it hasn't slashed high reoffending rates by Maori. File photo / NZPA, Marty Melville
The Waitangi Tribunal says the Crown is breaching its Treaty obligations because it hasn't slashed high reoffending rates by Maori. File photo / NZPA, Marty Melville

The Waitangi Tribunal says the Crown is breaching its Treaty obligations because it hasn't slashed high reoffending rates by Maori.

The results from an inquiry are out from a claim lodged by retired senior probation officer Tom Hemopo.

The Tribunal says the difference in reoffending between Maori and non-Maori is undisputed, longstanding and substantial.

It says the Corrections Department has no specific plan or budget even though the Justice sector announced a broad target to reduce Maori reoffending.

The tribunal says at least 10-thousand Maori children are likely to have a parent in prison.

It says the situations urgent and it wants Corrections to come up with a new plan with specific targets.

- Newstalk ZB

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 11 Apr 2017 12:24:55 Processing Time: 8ms