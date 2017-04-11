Failure to slash Maori reoffending rates a breach of Treaty obligations, says Waitangi Tribunal

The Waitangi Tribunal says the Crown is breaching its Treaty obligations because it hasn't slashed high reoffending rates by Maori.
The results from an inquiry are out from a claim lodged by retired senior probation officer Tom Hemopo.
The Tribunal says the difference in reoffending between Maori and non-Maori is undisputed, longstanding and substantial.
It says the Corrections Department has no specific plan or budget even though the Justice sector announced a broad target to reduce Maori reoffending.
The tribunal says at least 10-thousand Maori children are likely to have a parent in prison.
It says the situations urgent and it wants Corrections to come up with a new plan with specific targets.