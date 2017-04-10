Trial date set for Rene Naufahu to defend sex charges

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu will go on trial for a month in September to defend numerous sex charges.

The 46-year-old, an original cast member who played Sam Aleni on the Kiwi soap, has denied 14 counts of indecent assault and two charges of sexual violation between 2010 and 2013 against six women.

A trial date was set at the Auckland District Court this morning for September 4 and is set down for four weeks.

The actor was not present at the appearance as his attendance was excused.

Last month, the actor could be named for the first time after Naufahu decided to abandon his bid for continued name suppression.

In a statement, Naufahu said he had his family's support to no longer seek suppression.

"I am pleased to be able to make this decision and I know that it is right. I am quite prepared to confront these charges openly and will do so."

He said he was confident that he would "not be judged" until all the relevant facts are known.

"I thank those who continue to support me."

Last year, Naufahu's trial was suddenly aborted after two days of evidence for reasons that cannot be reported.

Before the proceedings were halted, the jury heard evidence from two of the women, who have permanent name suppression, including one Naufahu had a brief extramarital affair with.

The alleged offending happened during acting classes led by the actor.

The defence said the sexual assaults never happened and the women had conspired together after one of them felt slighted because he'd ended their affair.

Naufahu rose to fame starring as Sam the ambulance officer in the original cast of Shortland Street before moving on to act in the Power Rangers television series.

He returned to Shortland Street in 2014 for four months until July. He returned for an episode in October 2014.

In 2006, he won best supporting actor in the film No.2 at the Air New Zealand Screen Awards.

- NZ Herald