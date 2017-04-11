10:10am Tue 11 April
Hong Kong man involved in $40 million drug trade jailed

By Sam Hurley

Two foreign nationals have been sentenced to more than 20 years' in prison combined for their role in a multi-million dollar drug syndicate. Photo / NZ Police
A Hong Kong man involved in a $40 million drug trade from China to New Zealand has been jailed, the fourth to be sentenced after a sophisticated syndicate was busted.

Last month the Herald revealed details of the intricate operation which began with the recruitment of "drug catchers" in Asia, sent specifically to Auckland to expedite the importation of crystal meth for the New Zealand drug market.

Some of the crystal meth seized by Customs. Photo / NZ Customs
Operation Coral uncovered a multi-million dollar overseas drug syndicate operating in Auckland. Photo / NZ Customs
Ka Kit Yim was sentenced at the High Court in Auckland this morning to 11 and a half years in prison for his part in the syndicate.

The investigation began after the discovery of 39.6kg of crystal meth hidden in a shipment from China last February, which had an estimated street value of $40 million.

It ended with several raids on Auckland properties, the discovery of millions of dollars in cash, more drugs, and the seizure of several sports cars, including a Ferrari and Lamborghini.

On March 3 last year, police carried out several raids on secure car parks, storage units, and luxury vehicles belonging to Yim.

Inside Yim's Lamborghini at a St Lukes storage unit, police found $932,160 in cash, while $550,650 in cash was found inside a BMW.

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class which Yim was driving when he was arrested. Photo / NZ Police
Nearly $2 million in cash was found during a series of raids. Photo / NZ Police
At a Newmarket apartment complex, 1kg of methamphetamine was discovered, along with an additional $141,940 in a BMW belonging to Yim.

A further $214,708 was found at Yim's Panmure home, bringing the total amount of cash seized to more than $1.8 million.

- NZ Herald

