Hong Kong man involved in $40 million drug trade jailed

By Sam Hurley

A Hong Kong man involved in a $40 million drug trade from China to New Zealand has been jailed, the fourth to be sentenced after a sophisticated syndicate was busted.

Last month the Herald revealed details of the intricate operation which began with the recruitment of "drug catchers" in Asia, sent specifically to Auckland to expedite the importation of crystal meth for the New Zealand drug market.





Ka Kit Yim was sentenced at the High Court in Auckland this morning to 11 and a half years in prison for his part in the syndicate.

The investigation began after the discovery of 39.6kg of crystal meth hidden in a shipment from China last February, which had an estimated street value of $40 million.

It ended with several raids on Auckland properties, the discovery of millions of dollars in cash, more drugs, and the seizure of several sports cars, including a Ferrari and Lamborghini.

On March 3 last year, police carried out several raids on secure car parks, storage units, and luxury vehicles belonging to Yim.

Inside Yim's Lamborghini at a St Lukes storage unit, police found $932,160 in cash, while $550,650 in cash was found inside a BMW.

At a Newmarket apartment complex, 1kg of methamphetamine was discovered, along with an additional $141,940 in a BMW belonging to Yim.

A further $214,708 was found at Yim's Panmure home, bringing the total amount of cash seized to more than $1.8 million.

- NZ Herald