Human skeletal remains found at Auckland beach

Skeletal remains have been found near Hauraki Road, in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna this morning.

Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp said the remains were found by a member of the public about 5.20am.

Police are in attendance on the beach at the end of Hauraki Road, where the remains were found by a member of the public at approximately 5:20am this morning.

At this stage the remains are believed to human.

Police are still at the scene and are currently in the process of recovering the remains.

More to come ...

- NZ Herald