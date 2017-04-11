8:05am Tue 11 April
Human skeletal remains found at Auckland beach

Police are in attendance on the beach at the end of Hauraki Road.
Skeletal remains have been found near Hauraki Road, in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna this morning.

Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp said the remains were found by a member of the public about 5.20am.

At this stage the remains are believed to human.

Police are still at the scene and are currently in the process of recovering the remains.

More to come ...

- NZ Herald

