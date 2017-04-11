American activist Erin Brockovich surprised Christchurch rebuild still ongoing

American environmental activist Erin Brockovich says she is sad that the Christchurch rebuild is still going - six years after a major quake hit the city.

The well-known activist, whose bid to battle a huge energy company was immortalised in the 2000 film of the same name, is currently in New Zealand.

She spent yesterday visiting people's homes in Christchurch and speaking to those affected by the quakes - people who were still waiting for insurance claims to come through.

Speaking on the Mike Hosking Breakfast Show on Newstalk ZB this morning, she said seeing what the city was like still was a sad sight.

"I was a little taken aback. This earthquake happened six years ago,'' she said.

"I thought: 'That's kind of sad'.''

She acknowledged that being from Los Angeles, she lived in an earthquake zone.

Things moved more quickly there and as a result many people affected by quakes rebuilt their homes and lives again within two years.

Speaking of her experience here, she said: "I spent some time with people who still haven't received help. Their houses are filled with black mould ... and they're fearful.''

There was also a lot of frustration among residents, she said.

She called on insurance companies to "get on with this'' and for claimants to get the support and help they need.

"They have hope, but they are very tired and they are very frustrated.''

- NZ Herald