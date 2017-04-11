Kaitaia caregiver given two days to get out of the country

By - Northland Age

Juliet Garcia loves her job at Switzer Residential Care in Kaitaia, but she couldn't face it on Saturday. She stayed at home, in tears, fearing that if she stepped outside her door she would be arrested and deported.

Ms Garcia and her husband have lived in Kaitaia for 10 years. He worked at Pak'nSave, while she has made a career in aged care.

Every year she has renewed her work visa, at some expense but without difficulty, and both have paid for three-yearly health checks.

This time her visa renewal has been declined. On Friday afternoon she received a letter from Immigration NZ saying that she had until Sunday to leave the country.

Her husband, who is dependent upon her work visa, would have to go too.

Their two sons, both of whom had been working, had had to return to the Philippines when they reached the age of 21.

The declining of Ms Garcia's work visa has outraged Switzer general manager Jackie Simkins.

"She has been a good and valued employee for 10 years," she said.

"She has a Level 3 National Certificate in Residential Care, and the final paper for her Level 4 diversional therapy training has just been couriered to Career Force. That will qualify her to work in the dementia unit, and entitle her to apply for residency under Immigration's skills list. Telling her to go just doesn't make sense.

"And how can they give her 48 hours to pack up and leave? Her life is here. Her friends and her job are here. Telling her that she has two days to leave is ridiculous."

Ms Garcia has applied for a review of Immigration's decision, but to do that she must remain in New Zealand, although as of yesterday neither she nor her husband are allowed to work. They have no income, and are afraid to leave their home.

Last week the couple booked flights to return to the Philippines to see their second son graduate from university, but will not be going now, for fear of not being allowed back into the country.

"That's disgraceful," Mrs Simkins said.

"Julie is a great employee. She's reliable, kind to the residents, works her socks off - she is such an asset. She now has the skills and experience to work anywhere in the home, and to lead.

She has worked very hard to add to and improve her skills, and I do not understand why renewing her visa should be a problem now, after 10 years," she said.

"Aged care only functions in this country because of people from abroad. Many New Zealanders do not want to do what is it a difficult, not always pleasant job."

She would always be happy to employ any New Zealander who presented themselves as suitable, were reliable, had a good work ethic, had no criminal history and could pass a drug test, she added. It was the criminal history and drug test that were the major barriers for many.

The Switzer Trust worked hard to give those it did employ the chance to develop skills, to the point where many could leave Kaitaia and work anywhere in the country.

"And they do go. Problem is, there is very little traffic in the other direction," she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Garcia struggled to hold back tears on Saturday as she spoke of the stress she and her husband were suffering.

"This is breaking my heart," she said.

"We are good citizens. We work hard. We pay our taxes. We are not a burden on society. We are not animals - we are human beings."

She enjoyed her job, she added.

"You need to have a heart. I feel like [the residents] are my own. Sometimes, when they die, I cry more than the families do."

Now her own family was in tatters. Her older son was undergoing cancer treatment in the Philippines, which his parents were funding. His prognosis was positive, but there was much more treatment and monitoring to come, which would have to be paid for.

They had a daughter in Auckland (who was working in dentistry), but had never met their two grandchildren, their only contact being by Skype.

Ms Garcia's fervent hope was that one day they would be able to visit.