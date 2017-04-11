Northwestern Motorway down to two lanes city-bound

Motorists travelling from West Auckland into the city will be adjusting to a motorway change this morning.

One lane on the Northwestern Motorway, between Royal Rd and Lincoln Rd, has been closed off; leaving only two lanes between that stretch.

Traffic was generally flowing well just after 6am.

However, by 6:30am, traffic was starting to build near the Royal Rd on-ramp and further back towards Royal Rd and Makora Rd.

Congestion from Westgate heading into downtown Auckland was also starting to build just before the on-ramp.

Traffic was also flowing well on Triangle Rd and Lincoln Rd between 6am and 6:30am.

The third lane on that part of the motorway will be shut for a whole year, as work is being done on the Huruhuru Bridge.

The lane change was due to start yesterday.

However, bad weather conditions on Sunday night meant that could not go ahead.

- NZ Herald