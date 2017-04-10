Young boy filmed driving a car with a goat in the back seat in Whitianga

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Video has emerged of a child driving a car packed with other children - and a goat.

The footage, filmed in Whitianga by Auckland's Gaz Walden, shows several children in a red Ford Falcon with a boy, about 8 years old, at the wheel.

Walden then realises there is a goat in the back seat.

"You're f***ing kidding me. What the f*** is going on. This is insane. Look at him, he can only just see over the steering wheel," he says.

He pulls up next to the car and tells the boy he shouldn't be driving - but then a middle-aged man climbs out of the back seat to reassure him, saying the boy is "actually training".

"I don't care mate - that is ridiculous," Walden tells him.

Police told Newshub they are making inquiries.

- NZ Herald