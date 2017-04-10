Little v Hagamans: Jury unable to reach a unanimous decision

The jury deciding whether Labour leader Andrew Little defamed hoteliers Earl and Lani Hagaman are unable to reach a unanimous decision.

After more than 12 hours of deliberations, Justice Karen Clarke on Monday afternoon directed that they are able to consider a majority verdict.

The Hagamans, who own the Scenic Hotel chain, are suing Little for up to $2.3 million, arguing he implied they were involved in corrupt dealings when he questioned, in a press release and subsequent radio and television interviews, the timing of a $100,000 donation by Hagaman to the National Party and the awarding of a government-led contract to his company a month later.

Evidence and summaries in the five day trial ended on Friday and the jury retired to make a decision.

They came back into the courtroom with two questions on Friday and again on Monday when they were given the majority direction.

The prominent business pair are also philanthropists and their lawyer Richard Fowler, QC, said allegations of corruption could also raise questions about future donations they make.

Mrs Hagaman told the court during her evidence that she wanted to restore her husband's reputation to allow him to die with dignity.

The 91-year-old American is understood to have just weeks to live and was too ill to attend the trial.

But Little's lawyer, John Tizard, had argued Little's comments were never directed at the Hagamans, but at the government.

He had urged the jury to be fair when considering damages.

Little earlier told the court he had re-mortgaged his family home in order to make a $100,000 settlement offer to the Hagamans, a figure he described as a stretch.

Mrs Hagaman told them she did not want to see

Little bankrupted, but argued her and her husband's business reputations were worth more than the $2.3 million they had sought.