3:16pm Mon 10 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Car burning on motorway, truck crashes on bridge

Updated less than a minute ago
Smoke from the car fire on the Southern Motorway. Photo / via NZTA
Smoke from the car fire on the Southern Motorway. Photo / via NZTA

A burning car, that is now extinguished, has caused traffic mayhem blocking Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The car fire was blocking the top of the southbound Gillies Ave off-ramp, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

Motorists were advised to take extra care and expect delays.

A video posted on Twitter showed traffic at a standstill in the area. NZTA how the roads leading up to the Gillies onramp are clogged with traffic. Alpers Ave, Manukau Rd and Gillies Ave are all feeling the effects of congestion.

"Northbound traffic is also very heavy from Mt Wellington to the CDB due to rubbernecking. Allow extra time."

A rubbish truck and a car have crashed heading southbound on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The rubbish truck requires a heavy haulage tow-truck to remove it and lanes will be blocked for some time.

Two middle lanes are blocked and traffic is extremely heavy on Auckland's northern and southern motorways.

Police ask motorists to be patient and take an alternative route if possible.

The fire on the motorway. Photo / Supplied
The fire on the motorway. Photo / Supplied



- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 10 Apr 2017 15:17:01 Processing Time: 22ms