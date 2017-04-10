Car burning on motorway, truck crashes on bridge

A burning car, that is now extinguished, has caused traffic mayhem blocking Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The car fire was blocking the top of the southbound Gillies Ave off-ramp, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

Motorists were advised to take extra care and expect delays.

A video posted on Twitter showed traffic at a standstill in the area. NZTA how the roads leading up to the Gillies onramp are clogged with traffic. Alpers Ave, Manukau Rd and Gillies Ave are all feeling the effects of congestion.

"Northbound traffic is also very heavy from Mt Wellington to the CDB due to rubbernecking. Allow extra time."

A rubbish truck and a car have crashed heading southbound on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The rubbish truck requires a heavy haulage tow-truck to remove it and lanes will be blocked for some time.

Two middle lanes are blocked and traffic is extremely heavy on Auckland's northern and southern motorways.

Police ask motorists to be patient and take an alternative route if possible.

AKL Harbour Bridge: Truck #crash southbound now blocking two middle lanes (of 4). Please avoid this area or expect long #delays ^TP pic.twitter.com/2VaViycYWe — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 10, 2017

- NZ Herald