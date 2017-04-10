Tourist jet boat sinks near Auckland wharf

A jet boat has sunk near the Hobson St West Marina wharf this afternoon.

It is understood no one was on the jet boat at the time.

A member of the Police Maritime Unit said a jet boat that had been tied up against the wharf had completely sunk under the surface of the water.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said they were called to the slip for Auckland Jet Boat Tours about 12.30pm and remained there at 1pm.

"There's some fuel that's come out of it ... so we're just investigating,'' he said.

Harbourmaster Captain Andrew Hayton said the oil spill was minimal, as the jet is petrol-powered.

"Viaduct Marina staff are dealing with it, but we have no concerns,'' Hayton said.

- NZ Herald