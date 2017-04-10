Tributes for young woman and marcher killed in Waihola car crash

A 21-year-old woman died and three other people, including a 3-year-old girl, were injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in Otago on Saturday.

A small rental truck and a car crashed south of Waihola about 3.20pm, a police media statement said.

On its Facebook page yesterday, Marching Otago expressed its sadness Corie-Anne Elizabeth Solomon had died.

"Corie-Anne Solomon has marched for many years through all the grades," the tribute said.

"An infectious smile. A bubbly nature and very outgoing girl.

"You only had to watch her doing display to see the love and dedication.

You were drawn towards her and certainly her beaming smile said it all."

Among dozens of comments were messages from Auckland, Hawke's Bay and Nelson marching teams.

Ms Solomon's life will be celebrated on Thursday, in Balclutha.

State Highway 1 was closed for almost six hours.

Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter chief pilot Graeme Gale said he flew the toddler to Dunedin Hospital.

A St John spokesman said the child sustained moderate injuries.

The two other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

- Otago Daily Times