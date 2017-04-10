Some residents allowed back into flood-ravaged Edgecumbe

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Some residents in flood-ravaged Edgecumbe are being allowed back into their properties this morning, but it is limited to just a few dozen homes.

Locals from 46 properties along Hydro Rd, Nikau Place, Miro Place and Konini Place are allowed back from 8am.

Severe weather led to the Rangitaiki River breaching a stopbank last Thursday, completely flooding the Bay of Plenty town and forcing residents to evacuate the muddy flood.

The Whakatane District Council said there is running water but no wastewater for the homes, forcing a ban on flushing toilets, and using showers, sinks or drains.

Portable toilets are being installed in the neighbourhood.

A boil water notice is still in place for all of the Taneatua, Ruatoki and Rangitaiki Plains areas.

Meanwhile, an interim health centre and pharmacy for the area is fully operating from today. It's at the Te Teko Health Centre.

Ministry for Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy is also expected to tour the flood-damaged region today, with the hot topic expected to be a relief package.

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty president Darryl Jensen said the organisation had helped to move more than three-and-a-half thousand animals, mostly dairy cows, from the region and others had been moved privately.

Fonterra's Edgecumbe factory is closed and milk is being carted to other factories.

Pumps are being used in Kiwifruit orchards where vines are heavy with fruit ahead of harvest but there are losses.

Farmers have incurred huge costs in moving stock and faced a hard winter because feed, usually grown in autumn, has been lost in the floods.

Infrastructure across the northern North Island has also taken a hammering from ex-Cyclone Debbie, and It could take six months to repair roads, water, sewerage and communications systems damaged in the storm.

Several roads in Auckland, the Waikato and Bay of Plenty remain closed due to high floodwaters.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Peter Silcock said the recovery would take contractors away from upgrades and maintenance.

Auckland's busy Great North Road - Clark Street intersection in New Lynn is due to reopen today.

Civil Defence centres are operating at Kawerau, Whakatane and Awakeri.

The floodwaters have receded from Sharon Lyford's home between Ruatoki and Taneatua, and she's now been able to get back inside.

She says the house smells because there's lots of silt, and they don't know what to do with all their soiled belongings.

Meanwhile, SPCA and MPI are searching for any stranded animals in areas affected by the floods.

