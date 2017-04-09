Motorway section down to two lanes - for a year

By Jacqui Stanford

There will be added congestion for commuters from the west and northwest of Auckland for the start of the work week with motorway lanes closed.



A section of the city-bound right-hand lane of the Northwestern Motorway, between the Royal Road on-ramp and the Lincoln Rd off-ramp, will be shut from tomorrow until March 2018.



It will leave two lanes open for the busy stretch.



The third lane will become available after the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.



The New Zealand Transport Agency said the closure is to create a safe work area for a construction team to widen the motorway, while keeping traffic moving,



It said it would also allow for piling work for the new Huruhuru Bridge, which is being raised to provide more clearance for freight and other high vehicles.





"We understand these delays can be frustrating, and thank motorists for their continued patience while we carry out this important part of completing the Western Ring Route," the Transport Agency's Auckland Highway Manager Brett Gliddon said.



"It will provide more capacity and route options for traffic along not only this stretch of the Northwestern Motorway but across the entire Western Ring Route."

- NZ Herald