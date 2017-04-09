Cloned cards cost Tauranga residents as accounts skimmed: Police

A skimming gang appears to have been operating in Tauranga during the weekend, police say.

Three people lost a total of more than $1000 after their bank cards were cloned.

Sergeant Richard Martin of the Tauranga police said skimmers watched as the victims entered their pin numbers and used the cloned cards to take money from accounts throughout Tauranga.

"Police have had three different complaints about skimming this afternoon, so we encourage people to come forward if they think they may be a victim of a skimming.

"You can protect yourself by keeping an eye on your card at all times and make a note of where and when you use it, and remember to cover your pin while completing a transaction.



"Anyone who thinks that they have had unauthorised use needs to check their accounts after each transaction and contact their banks to close their accounts as soon as possible."

Anyone who is a victim of crime should report the matter to their local police station, Martin said. Details can be found at www.police.co.nz/contact-us/stations.

