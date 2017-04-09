Plane circling Palmerston North airport with landing gear problem

Breaking

About 71 people are on board a plane reported to be having problems with its landing gear near Palmerston North.

Fire Service shift manager Mike Wanoa said emergency services are on site in case the heavy aircraft does have problems when landing.

The Air New Zealand plane was thought to be on route to Nelson from Auckland, flight NZ5075.

"The situation is that we have had a report of an aircraft with a problem and at the present time we are at the airport waiting for the aircraft," he said.

"There's a problem with unsafe landing gear."

The plane, an ATR 72 or twin-engine turboprop, is still in the air and has been diverted into a holding pattern, and is expected to be there for about an hour.

Cameron Death, who is waiting at Palmerston North airport for a flight, said everyone was cleared off an Air New Zealand flight due to leave for Christchurch.

He said the passengers were told that because of the emergency with the other plane, they needed them off the runway.

Death could not see any emergency services from where he was.

