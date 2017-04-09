One dead in microlight crash in Waikato

One person has died after a microlight crashed in Te Mapara, Waikato.

A Piopio-Aria Golf Club member said police and fire were in attendance.

"It's a gyrocopter... It's over the hills past the golf course."

She said "a few guys playing golf" saw the crash and notified her.

The crash was reported about 2.40pm on today.

A scene examination is under way and the Civil Aviation Authority will be notified.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said firefighters from Piopio and Te Kuiti were at the scene of the gyrocopter accident at the Piopio-Aria Golf Club on SH3, along with St John and Police.

Nicholson said the fire service received the call at 2.41pm and was advised a man had been involved.

"The incident is quite some distance from the road side so it's taking quite a while to get some details back and forth. The fire service was accessing the scene using a 4WD."

A person who answered the phone at the golf course said she had been in the golf club and not witnessed the accident, but that everyone was shaken by what happened.

- NZ Herald