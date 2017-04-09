Winning Lotto ticket was 'burning a hole' in Rotorua local's pocket

Lady luck was smiling on Rotorua this weekend - with two of the three First Division winning tickets in Saturday night's Lotto draw sold in Rotorua.

And at least one has been claimed by an "excited" local who is now $333,333 richer.

The three tickets were sold at New World Westend in Rotorua, City Books and Lotto in Rotorua and Pak'nSave Masterton.

City Books and Lotto owner Kirsty Evans said the winner of the ticket sold at her store had been in this morning to share the news of their win.

She said the ticket holder had planned to claim it at the Tutanekai St shop but it didn't open until 10am and the ticket was "burning a hole" in their pocket so they claimed it at a nearby supermarket.

Ms Evans said finding out they had sold the winning ticket on Saturday night was fantastic and she was pleased it had gone to a local. Last year the store also sold a First Division prize.

Powerball was not struck in Saturday's draw so it has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.