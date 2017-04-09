Greenpeace 'intercepts' blasting ship Amazon Warrior

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Greenpeace says it has today intercepted the world's biggest seismic blasting ship, the Amazon Warrior, off the Wairarapa coast.

The environmental group said its New Zealand executive director Russel Norman, on board Greenpeace vessel Taitu, had made a call through to the ship's master, demanding the ship stop seismic blasting and "informing them of the widespread opposition to oil drilling in NZ waters by local councils, iwi and large numbers of New Zealanders".

"He also informs the Amazon Warrior that he and Taitu will act consistently with the principles of non-violence at all times but are there to take action to protect our common future."

The 125-metre Amazon Warrior has been contracted by oil companies Statoil and Chevron to conduct seismic surveying.

The protest comes days after Ngati Kahungunu-owned vessel Te Matau a Maui confronted the Amazon Warrior off the Hawke's Bay coast, following the Government releasing 49,630 sq km of the East Coast offshore area as part of the Block Offer 2017.

