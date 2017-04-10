Heartfelt thanks to those who saved Suzi Merson's life after Hastings crash

By Anneke Smith - Hawkes Bay Today

When Suzi Merson woke up in the Hawke's Bay Hospital in February this year she had no idea she had been involved in a serious car crash and had only just escaped with her life.

Suzi had been driving on Te Aute Rd south of Hastings at about 7pm on February 3 when her car was in a head-on collision. A young woman was killed and three others, including Suzi, were left in a serious condition.

It took fire services 45 minutes to cut her from the car and once they did she was rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, spine fractures, two broken clavicles, a ruptured colon and severe damage to both of her legs.

Suzi's husband, Rick, was away for a three-day fishing competition and after getting the call at 8pm he travelled back to Hawke's Bay and was at the hospital by midnight.

Suzi's right leg, which had been "hanging on by a thread" was amputated from below the knee.

"She was pretty messed up. She was very, very lucky. It was wait and see about the other leg and it was also wait and see about whether she was going to make it or not."

Ten days ago Suzi, who is a picture framer at Edges Art and Framing in Havelock North, was discharged from the hospital in a wheelchair with her left leg still intact and as of yesterday Suzi is four weeks ahead of her recovery schedule.

"She really has been amazing, she's such a positive person. The doctors are amazed about how quickly she's progressing," Rick said.

Continued below.

Since waking up in hospital two months ago Suzi doesn't have any memory of the crash and, in optimistic spirits, said positive things had come from the experience.

"It's been an interesting venture. I might sound like I'm crazy but if it wasn't for the crash I wouldn't have met all the amazing people I did," she said.

Several weeks ago Hawke's Bay Today published a letter to the editor written by Rick on behalf of himself, Suzi and their children who expressed their "heartfelt thanks" to all those who helped save Suzi's life.

Yesterday Rick said they wanted to thank all those involved from fire and ambulance services to those who were first on the scene of the crash.

"The first on the scene were people, the general public. They couldn't get Suzi out of the vehicle but I'd like thank them for whatever they did, even if it was just holding her hand."

Suzi said she stopped by the Emergency Department on her way out of hospital to thank the staff for helping her.

"They were really excited to see me because they do all this work on people's bodies and don't know how they end up," she said.

In five weeks Suzi will start working towards getting a prosthetic leg and had an optimistic outlook as to what the future holds.

"I've been looking forward to designing a crazy leg," she laughed.

A painter and decorator, Rick will return to work next week after taking care of Suzi for the past two months.

"We've both just got on with it. We're just on a detour right now. You don't plan for things like these to happen they just do."

Yesterday a police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit's investigation into the incident was ongoing and there were no updates.