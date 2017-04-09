Drunk driver going wrong way on Auckland motorway causes three accidents

A drunk driver barrelling down Auckland's southern motorway in the wrong direction hit two cars and caused a third to spin out before being stopped by police.

Police were amazed that despite the driver causing three accidents this morning, no one was seriously injured.

The 27-year-old man first pulled on to the motorway going south in the northbound lane at Ellerslie about 6.40am.

Other drivers had to swerve to avoid him, causing one car to spin out at the Penrose overbridge.

But the driver didn't stop there, continuing south and hitting a car near the Mt Wellington on-ramp causing that vehicle to spin as well, police said.

No one was injured in either incident.

The intoxicated driver then continued driving in the wrong direction again and hit another car head-on a few metres further down the road.

Three occupants in that vehicle received minor injuries and were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police who attended the scene of the final crash were amazed the injuries weren't worse as the damage to both vehicles was extensive.

"This was incredibly dangerous driving, this man should never have got behind the wheel in this state," said Acting Sergeant Mark Sharman, Auckland motorways supervisor.

"The fact he drove the wrong way down a motorway clearly demonstrates the way alcohol impairs your ability to drive.

"Not only that, but he had ample opportunities to stop and turn around but chose to continue driving and put many other innocent road users at risk in doing so.

"We're incredibly lucky this didn't end up worse than it did."

The driver of the offending vehicle has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving causing injury.

He will appear in Auckland District Court on Thursday April 13.

