Two teenager boys missing overnight found this morning

The two 14-year-old boys who were reported missing in Lower Hutt yesterday have been found safe and well this morning.

The boys, who had been communicating with their parents by phone, were found by members of the public who were walking in the area about 8:20am.

A police spokeswoman said the boys had been texting their parents until about 4pm yesterday.

Search and Rescue were notified and the boys walked out with the people who found them.

The two boys headed out for a day walk from the top of Wainuiomata Hill yesterday morning when they became lost and contacted their families who rang police.

Searches involving five ground teams, a SAR dog and a helicopter were carried out until midnight and ground teams resumed searching again at 6:30am.

The boys were now back with their families and were being assessed by paramedics, police said.

Police thanked LandSAR Wellignton, AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) and everyone else who assisted with the search.

- NZ Herald