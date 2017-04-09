Eastern Bay residents to be given access to their homes

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Eastern Bay of Plenty residents whose houses are in dry zones will be given access to their homes for a brief period today.

They will be escorted into their homes on a rostered basis for 10-15 minutes.

These residents are asked to go to Civil Defence centres at Rautahi Marae in Kawerau, Whakatane War Memorial Hall or Awakeri School to register.

This process is planned to occur on a rolling basis as follows: Awakeri from 10am-midday; Kawerau midday-2pm; and Whakatāne 2pm-4pm.

Drop-in sessions will also be held today to enable residents to speak with people from various agencies one-on-one. They will assist with information, support and advice. Information will be available, including a map showing inundation areas. This map is also available on Council's website.

The drop in sessions are taking place from:

•9am at Awakeri School

•11am at Kawerau (Rautahi Marae - Onslow St)

•midday at Whakatāne (Whakatāne War Memorial Hall)

In Edgecumbe alone, 1600 people have been displaced by the breaching of a floodwall on the Rangitaiki River.

The Edgecumbe township remains largely cordoned off to ensure public safety while flood waters are still being managed and pumped away, and to protect people from sanitation risks associated with sewage system failures and surface water contamination.

Residents may be away from their homes for up to 10 days and some Taneatua residents have also been evacuated due to flooding.

The Whakatane Emergency Response Team, with support from the SPCA, has been working together to search for animals in Edgecumbe. Residents in need of animal welfare support should call 0800 306 0500.

A Give a Little page has been set up for the Edgecumbe & Eastern Bay of Plenty (EBOP) Mayoral Flood Appeal.

- NZ Herald