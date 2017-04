A person has been critically injured in a crash on the Coromandel Peninsula late this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash on Morrison's Rd in the coastal settlement of Tairua, about 50km north-east of Thames, had also injured two other people.

One had moderate injuries, the other minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.

A rescue helicopter has been called and will fly the critically injured person to hospital.

The crash occurred on a bridge about 5.20pm, she said.

- NZ Herald