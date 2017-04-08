Son takes to social media to chide youths 'harassing' mum at her Porirua home

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A frustrated son has taken to social media to express his anger at two young people allegedly "harrassing" his elderly mother - saying the issue has been going on for two-and-a-half years and "enough is enough".

The man has posted three videos to his Facebook page this week that appear to have been captured on an outside security cameras.

The footage shows two people in hoodies - who appear to be teenage girls - loitering around his mum's Titahi Bay house and tapping on the window.

The son says the pair have been allegedly targeting his mother for two-and-a-half years, "banding on windows and doors turning off her power and [they've] now broken her alarm system(sic)".

In one of his Facebook posts the man writes that he will post a video every time the people come on to his mum's property.

The first video has been viewed more than 224,000 times and shared by more than 4000 people.

A police spokeswoman said Kapiti-Mana police knew of several incidents where youths had been hanging around "a particular residential property" in Titahi Bay, Porirua.

"These incidents have happened both in the past and recently."

Police knew who the young people who were involved and they would be dealt with by police Youth Aid staff, the spokeswoman said.​

"Police encourage anyone with concerns within their community to contact them."

- NZ Herald