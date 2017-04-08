Tide turning: Stopbank closed in flooded Edgecumbe but evacuation remains

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Water levels have dropped in the flood-ravaged town of Edgecumbe, however officials are unable to say when thousands of evacuees will be allowed home.

A breach in a stopbank of the Rangitaiki River was closed at 11pm last night.

The river breached its banks and poured through the Bay of Plenty town on Thursday during the havoc wreaked by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie, forcing the evacuation of 1600 residents.

With the breach closed, some streets were now dry, officials said, and access around the town was improving.

However there was "still a lot of water around" and with no sewerage or power, people would not be returning today, Whakatane Mayor Tony Bonne said.

There were plans to pump water from the town into canals, but it could take up to two weeks for all the water to recede, Bonne said.

"I don't want to give a timeline on when people can come back in," he said. There was a drop-in centre at a Awakeri school for residents to speak to council staff.

He said it was too early to tell the extent of the damage.

"We know some houses will be condemned but each will have to be individually inspected."

Council flood manager Roger Waugh said they were now monitoring potential flooding further down the river, and there may yet be further evacuations.

The military and police had set up cordons to ensure safety.

The mayor said there had been no looting as far as he knew, and the SPCA was working with the council to ensure its animals were safe.

He urged evacuees to register with the council, and to head to welfare centres at the Whakatane War Memorial Hall and the Ruatahi marae.

For anyone wanting to help out, a Mayoral Fund had been set up. The council was not taking food donations.

A mammoth recovery effort is underway in the town, with pumps from across the North Island being brought in to start pumping water out of Edgecumbe and surrounding areas this morning.

The scale of devastation is enormous. Aerial pictures show wide stretches of farmland on the Rangitaiki Plains underwater with farmhouses as isolated islands.

Edgecumbe resident John Kearns was putting the finishing touches on his 18-month home renovation when the Rangitaiki River broke its banks and flooded his street.

"I've worked my guts out on that," the truck driver said ruefully yesterday, sitting beside his wife, Marilyn, in a Whakatane motel where they spent the night.

"But we're insured and we're alive ... it doesn't bear thinking about what might have happened if it was night time."

This morning, roads in the region remained closed, including State Highway 2 near Edgecumbe, and the Waimana Gorge.

The gorge is expected to be closed for some time as a result of slips, trees, flooding and road washout.



The Pekatahi Bridge also remains closed.

