One dead after serious two-car crash at Dome Valley

One person is dead and a number of others injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 1, north of Auckland.

The crash happened about 7pm and has closed State Highway 1 in the Dome Valley.

Northern Fire Service communications shift manager Jaron Phillips confirmed one person had died and a number of other people involved in the crash had suffered minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said at least two people were in critical condition.

Serious crash at Dome Valley - motorists asked to avoid area https://t.co/LddmvoqiAa — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) April 7, 2017

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible, while the Serious Crash Unit investigates and the road remains temporarily closed.

- NZ Herald