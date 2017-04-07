8:11pm Fri 7 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

One dead after serious two-car crash at Dome Valley

The crash has happened at about 7pm. Photo / File
The crash has happened at about 7pm. Photo / File

One person is dead and a number of others injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 1, north of Auckland.

The crash happened about 7pm and has closed State Highway 1 in the Dome Valley.

Northern Fire Service communications shift manager Jaron Phillips confirmed one person had died and a number of other people involved in the crash had suffered minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said at least two people were in critical condition.


Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible, while the Serious Crash Unit investigates and the road remains temporarily closed.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 07 Apr 2017 20:12:08 Processing Time: 26ms