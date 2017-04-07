Councillor mystified about leak of letter calling Grey District Mayor Tony Kokshoorn 'a dictator'

By Brendon McMahon

A Grey District councillor who wrote a personal letter to the mayor about his style of communication was today mystified as to how the letter was leaked yesterday.

The letter apparently labelled Tony Kokshoorn "a dictator" and raised concerns about his public statements about the future of the Greymouth Aerodrome and also his role in the West Coast mayors and chairs forum ousting former Development West Coast chairman John Sturgeon before his term was due to officially end.

Councillor Allan Gibson said the leak of what was an internal communication he sent to Kokshoorn was disappointing.

He admitted six councillors were asked to sign it but it was meant to help clarify "lines of communication".

"I don't know how it got leaked, I didn't do it. The six people I asked signed it," Gibson said.

Kokshoorn said this morning he and Gibson had spoken and said the matter had "been blown out of all proportion" because of the leak.

It would be discussed by councillors over "a cup of tea" after the formal council meeting on Monday to "sort out the issues".

I'm like a bull at the gate type person and my enthusiasm for the community sometimes runs away, but it's genuine. We'll sort it out. Let's get on with life - there's too much to do. From time to time tensions are going to boil over. We meet and we get on top of things. That's what we're elected for. Grey District Mayor Tony Kokshoorn

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Steve Braunias: The final Secret Diary of John Key John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech?

Kokshoorn was philosophical: "These things come up from time to time at council. Across nine councillors you have differences of opinions at times. We're a team and need to stay connected."

He accepted his enthusiasm could boil over and being in the public eye he said things.

"I'm like a bull at the gate type person and my enthusiasm for the community sometimes runs away, but it's genuine.

"We'll sort it out. Let's get on with life - there's too much to do.

"From time to time tensions are going to boil over. We meet and we get on top of things. That's what we're elected for."

Gibson said the letter was meant to be the basis for a discussion as "an internal matter".

I had no intention of it going any further but if you don't put that in writing, you can't remember everything. Councillor Allan Gibson

"I had no intention of it going any further but if you don't put that in writing, you can't remember everything," Gibson said.

Despite the leak, councillors had a right to raise matters about council leadership. It was "democracy at work".

Gibson said the letter was sent via normal channels of council administration and the leak was disappointing.

"It's not an overthrowing of the Mayor. We just wanted to sit down and have a talk."

Councillors Anton Becker, Tania Gibson, Peter Haddock, Cliff Sandrey and deputy mayor Murray Hay were all approached to sign. Hay refused. Councillors Tony Coll and Patrick McBride were not asked to sign.

Coll said it showed all councillors were not on the same page and the leak "was disappointing".

"Unfortunately I wasn't privy to that letter. For it to be circulated among a certain number of councillors and not all was fairly disappointing," he said.

McBride said the matter playing out in public was disappointing, "especially with whoever leaked the letter," which he had not seen.

"From what I gather, just myself and Butch Coll hadn't signed it."

As a new councillor he found both the Mayor and chief executive Paul Pretorius were approachable and councillors could clarify matters easily following council meetings, McBride said.

"If any of these councillors had issues, that should have been the place to raise any concerns.

"Tony is an ideas man, I don't see any dictatorship with having good ideas," McBride said.

Councillor Anton Becker said the leak was "disgusting" but in itself the letter was a healthy attempt to open communication "and get a bit of clarity on everything".

"Allan wanted a bit of support to put the point across," Becker said. "He's got a couple of valid points there, but it needs to be discussed in-house.

"It shouldn't have been leaked."

- Greymouth Star