Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully on US air strikes: 'We can understand why'

The New Zealand Government has responded to the US missile attacks on a Syrian airbase, saying that American intervention was understandable given the lack of action by the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully said this afternoon it was becoming clear that Syrian Government forces were responsible for "outrageous" attacks in which chemical weapons were used.

"These events are horrific," he said in a statement. "It is critical that the international community emphatically demand an end to this violence, and that the Syrian government be held to account."

"In the absence of an adequate response from the United Nations Security Council, we can understand why the United States has taken targeted unilateral action to try and prevent further such attacks by the Syrian regime."

Security Council attempts to find a peaceful resolution in Syria have been vetoed.

While serving on the Security Council in December, New Zealand drafted a resolution to end airstrikes in Syria but it was voted down by Russia and China.

Earlier Prime Minister Bill English was caught on the hop when asked about the US airstrikes.

English was visiting the Whangarei Town Basin and was unable to immediately comment when asked about the attack by reporters.

The Northern Advocate reported that English looked surprised and said he did not know anything about it.

His spokeswoman said the Prime Minister's office would be issuing a statement later in the day.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was briefed on the military strike this morning, according to Australian media.

The Australian reported that Turnbull received a call before 7am this morning White House officials to brief him on the impending military action.

Australian defence officials in the Australian base in UAE the Middle East were also alerted because of the RAAF's role in operations against Isis in Syria, the paper reported.

On Wednesday, McCully condemned the chemical weapons attack in northwest Syria which prompted the US military response today.

The minister said he was "appalled" to learn of a new attack in an area where chemical weapons had previously been used.

The attack was "especially horrific" because of the number of children killed, he said.

"The Security Council must take action, or we will continue to see more horrific acts like this."

Labour leader Andrew Little was watching the situation unfold on CNN this afternoon as he waited for a jury to come back on his defamation trial.

"It's already an incredibly complicated situation and this will only make it more complex," Little said.

Speaking after the airstrikes, US President Donald Trump called on "all civilised nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said New Zealand needed to engage with other countries about the most appropriate response and its possible role.

Shaw said his party condemned the use of chemical weapons, but "precipitous unilateral action" by the US was not the solution. The US missile strike was a "hot-headed" and "knee-jerk" reaction, he said.

He accepted there was frustration with the United Nations' inability to intervene in Syria, but said missile attacks would not "make the situation any less complex - in fact quite the opposite".

New Zealand currently has 140 military trainers based in a non-combat capacity in Iraq as part of the fight against the Islamic State. It does not have a military presence in Syria.

Syrian Solidarity New Zealand spokesman Ali Akil said the military strike was a step in the right direction, but it was "too little too late".

"Assad has been slaughtering the Syrians for six years. He has killed hundreds of thousands of people, he has displaced more than half of the population of the country. He has destructed the entire country and put it to its knees.

"I think destructing one airport is certainly not going to stop Assad from continuing on . . . there must be a follow on from there."

The US needed to coordinate with the Free Syrian Army to stop the killing of civilians, he said.

- NZ Herald