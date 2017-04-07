12:54pm Fri 7 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Hunt for man who stole $60k ring from Michael Hill store

Do you know this man? Photo / NZ Police
Do you know this man? Photo / NZ Police

Police are hunting a man who ran from a Michael Hill store with a $60,000 diamond ring.

The man was at the branch at the Westfield mall in Henderson on February 7 at 11.30am.

He was handed a white gold solitaire-cut ring by the shopkeeper and ran from the store toward Edsel Street.

The stolen ring. Photo / NZ Police
The stolen ring. Photo / NZ Police

He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a striped T-shirt, grey shorts, white ankle socks and black running shoes.

Police want to hear from anyone who can identify the man in CCTV the photos.

Senior Constable Lee Challenger can be contacted on 021 191 4397 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 07 Apr 2017 12:54:50 Processing Time: 6ms