Edgecumbe survivor's amazing tale: 'We're alive'

Jared Savage is the New Zealand Herald's investigations editor.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

John Kearns was putting the finishing touches on his 18-month home renovation yesterday - the final coat of paint on the pantry door.

That was before the bank of the Rangitaiki River broke and flooded his street.

"I've worked my guts out on that," the truck driver says ruefully, sitting beside his wife Marilyn in a Whakatane motel where they stayed last night.

"But we're insured and we're alive ... it doesn't bear thinking about what might have happened if it was night time."

The couple's home on College Rd borders the river; the water level is normally 4 metres below the top of the concrete stop bank.

"When I woke up at 6.30am, it was about this far from the top," John says, holding his hands about 30cm apart.

"I thought 'oh my God, this river's going to blow."

He recalled the sight of five members of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council physically trying to hold up a concrete wall holding the water back.

Ten minutes later, the wall collapsed from the pressure.

"Talk about putting your finger in the dyke," says John. "What a joke."

More serious was his concern for his neighbour, a paraplegic and unable to move.

Continued below.

Related Content Debbie's deluge leaves Bay of Plenty a bay of mud and water Edgecumbe flood as bad as Kaikoura quakes, says Prime Minister Bill English Video Watch: 'We're alive.' - Edgecumbe residents tell of flood escape

With the help of her carer, John managed to get her out of bed and out of the house.

"Another 10 minutes and it would have been all over."

He ran home to grab a few things and was trying to lock the doors on his shed, when a firefighter started yelling to get out.

"I was driving out the driveway and could see the water coming up behind me," says John.

"The amount of water was horrific, it came up so quickly."

His wife Marilyn was in Whakatane when she got the phone call.

Frantic to get home, she had no idea what she would find.

"The water was getting higher and I was getting frightened for everyone, our neighbours ... the animals," say Marilyn.

"It's just terrifying ... if it happened at night when we were asleep ..."

The couple stayed the night in Whakatane at a motel and face an anxious wait to see the damage to their home, as cordons remain in place around Edgecumbe.

They're frustrated at the lack of information from emergency services, but the Kearns say Edgecumbe is a tight knit community.

Most of the evacuated were shopping in K Mart last night, so will likely be wearing the same clothes today, the couple laugh.

"Edgecumbe will come together once we have to start putting our gumboots on [and pick up] the shovels," says Marilyn.

- NZ Herald