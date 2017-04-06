Aspiring politician Adam Holland put up racist posters in Queenstown college

An aspiring politician has claimed responsibility for racist posters put up in a Queenstown college.

Aucklander Adam Holland contacted the Otago Daily Times yesterday to say he and a friend put the strongly anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim posters up at Queenstown Resort College last week.

His call came after police said the two men would be trespassed from the college and no further action would be taken.

The trespass notice has disappointed the New Zealand Jewish Council president, who said he had hoped police would take more rigorous action.

Mr Holland said he was the man wearing a Trump T-shirt in a still from the school's CCTV posted on social media by Queenstown police when they sought the men.

The college had reported the incident to police after the posters were stuck to the walls of the building.

Mr Holland, a previous candidate for the Auckland mayoralty, called himself the leader of the NZ Alt-right Party, an organisation he said had 1237 members and which he said intended to register as a political party to contest this year's general election.

He said he was an alcoholic and was in Queenstown to "sober up" for a period, after getting a drink-driving conviction.

"My probation officer isn't very happy with me."

He said yesterday he and his friend chose the school to post the "propaganda" because it was near to where Mr Holland was staying and he thought the posters would get the attention of a wide range of people.

"After we did it, we left and smoked some cannabis."

Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said the police concern in the matter was people were entering a building open to the public and posting unsolicited notices on the walls.

Police had no comment about the content of the posters.

It had been determined there was "no offence" committed and the matter was dealt with by trespassing the pair from the property, she said.

New Zealand Jewish Council president Stephen Goodman said last night he was disappointed the men were not facing more consequences for their actions.

"I would have hoped for more rigorous action than that [from police]."

However, prosecuting someone for hate speech was exceptionally difficult. In fact, there had only ever been one successful prosecution in New Zealand, and he could understand why police were reluctant to do it unless there was a direct threat.

There needed to be criticism of what was expressed, not just how it was expressed, he said.

Queenstown Resort College chief executive Charlie Phillips said he was happy with the police action and did not think further action was required.

He referred to comments he made earlier this week in which he said he was reluctant to talk about it because the actions of the people responsible did not deserve attention.

Race relations commissioner Susan Devoy denounced the men's actions and said Jewish and Muslim New Zealanders deserved to live in peace, without prejudice and hate.

"Their right to do so are fundamental human rights. We urge New Zealanders to openly talk about whether this kind of behaviour is what we want in our country, whether we want this kind of behaviour to define the future of our country."

- Otago Daily Times