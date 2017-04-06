Edgecumbe from the air: The day after the storm

By - Bay of Plenty Times

Floodwaters continue to swamp the eastern Bay of Plenty, with aerial photos showing the full impact of the devastation from ex-cyclone Debbie.

More than 2000 people remain cut off across Bay of Plenty this morning as the region remains inundated by flood waters.

As Whakatane District enters its second day in a state of emergency local authorities say some 2200 are currently holed up in homes in isolated communities unable to go any where.

Edgecumbe remains under police cordon with its 2000 residents forced to evacuate yesterday when a stop bank collapsed on the Rangitaiki River swamping the town in a torrent of muddy water.

River levels are dropping but the town is still likely to be under water a day after the Rangitaiki River breached its banks, officials say.

A reporter in Taneatua said while much of the low-lying land was flooded, much of the damage did not compare with Edgecumbe.

"There's mud everywhere, but it's not too bad, certainly not compared to Edgecumbe," he said.