Ex-Cyclone Debbie - Edgecumbe flooding continues, more than 2000 people still stranded

More than 2000 people remain cut off across western Bay of Plenty this morning as the region remains inundated by flood waters.

As Whakatane District enters its second day in a state of emergency local authorities say some 2200 are currently holed up in homes in isolated communities unable to go any where.

Edgecumbe remains under police cordon with its 2000 residents forced to evacuate yesterday when a stop bank collapsed on the Rangitaiki River swamping the town in a torrent of muddy water.

Whakatane District controller Barbara Dempsey said efforts were now being organised to supply vital medical and food supplies to the stricken residents of Ruatahuna, Minginui, Waimana and Ruatoki.

These would be flown in by helicopter today.

Around 1600 people are cut off in Waimana and Ruatoki while a further 600 are stranded in Ruatahuna and Minginui.

Dempsey said around 100 people stayed in evacuation centres throughout the district with most people finding alternative places to stay after they were forced out of their homes yesterday.

"They're in their homes but they have floodwater around them so we're trying to get supplies to them," she said.

Meanwhile engineers were monitoring stop banks and finalising plans to repair the catastrophic breach.

The council was working with Transpower to reduce the discharge from the Matahina Dam and operations were underway to pump out flooded farmland.

Waterways in the eastern Bay of Plenty were monitored through the night, with the Rangitaiki River the main concern.

Council staff say they have put measures like piles of rocks on the shoreline in place, and will be able to judge their effectiveness at first light.

They've been keeping an eye on a few areas of seepage, and are hoping they have eased overnight as waters recede.

The council says water is still coming through the breach on College Road in Edgecumbe.

It will be able to assess it better as the water level lowers, and is hoping to put a temporary stop-gap in place over the weekend.

They've used storage capacity at Matahina Lake to reduce the river flow by about 12 per cent.

Meanwhile the Whirinaki Bridge, between Murupara and Galatea, was closed last night due to flood damage.

And people in Taneatua are being asked to reduce waste water by flushing their toilets as little as possible, and limiting showers and baths.

That's due to issues with the sewerage system.

