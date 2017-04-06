Strong 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Seddon

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck 10km east of Seddon tonight.

The quake struck at 9.45pm at a depth of 11km.

It was initially reported as a 'moderate' shake at 4.8M, but GeoNet has since revised it up to 'strong' and magnitude 5.

It was widely felt across New Zealand.

More than 2300 people have reported feeling the quake from as far north as Auckland and as far south as Dunedin.

"That was definitely a wee wobble!" wrote Alison Downs on Twitter.

Civil Defence tweeted: "Bit of a rattle there! Hope everyone is doing ok after that. Remember the right action during a quake: Drop, Cover and Hold. #eqnz."

- NZ Herald