10:04pm Thu 6 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Strong 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Seddon

The quake hit southeast of Seddon.
The quake hit southeast of Seddon.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck 10km east of Seddon tonight.

The quake struck at 9.45pm at a depth of 11km.

It was initially reported as a 'moderate' shake at 4.8M, but GeoNet has since revised it up to 'strong' and magnitude 5.

It was widely felt across New Zealand.

More than 2300 people have reported feeling the quake from as far north as Auckland and as far south as Dunedin.

DID YOU FEEL IT? SEND US AN EMAIL

"That was definitely a wee wobble!" wrote Alison Downs on Twitter.

Civil Defence tweeted: "Bit of a rattle there! Hope everyone is doing ok after that. Remember the right action during a quake: Drop, Cover and Hold. #eqnz."


More to come

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Apr 2017 22:50:48 Processing Time: 10ms