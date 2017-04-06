Edgecumbe on alert for looters as police patrol town

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A barrier is being erected to stop Edgecumbe residents going back home tonight.

Around 2000 residents had to flee this morning when the Rangitaiki River burst through a stopbank, sending water surging through homes.

Social media has been abuzz with allegations of looting following the flooding.

But police dismissed the reports, saying they couldn't confirm them.

However they would be performing regular patrols in the town throughout the night as well as putting up checkpoints on various streets.

1XX radio reporter Dan Dalgety said the decision to erect the barrier was made at a local council emergency meeting.

The Whakatane District Council spokesman Ross Boreham said they didn't yet have any certainty that there wouldn't be another breach of stopbanks.

He said the cordons would be patrolled by security guards, police and council staff.

Boreham said the barriers were partly for security, so that people who had been evacuated could have some peace of mind that their homes were safe.

He said it was also to ensure people didn't try to go back into the area and put themselves in danger.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is set to reassess the situation the morning.

A number of welfare centres have been set up to assist evacuees though residents are being urged to spend tonight with friends and family.

- NZ Herald