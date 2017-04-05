Many Auckland roads closed due to flooding and slips

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A number of Auckland roads are closed due to flooding and slips today.

Roads across the Auckland region are closed or affected by flooding after torrential rain on Wednesday caused flooding and slips across the region. Traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to avoid a number of roads, or find alternative routes.

Roads closed from flooding include: Maraetai Coast Rd, East Coast Rd, Alfriston-Ardmore Rd by Brookby Rd.

Meanwhile, flooding on Tamaki Drive is causing delays. The road is open but authorities advise caution, and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

Crashes on Auckland motorways caused delays earlier.

A crash on State Highway 1 at Warkworth slowed traffic at the Hudson Rd intersection, while a crash on the North-Western Motorway blocked citybound lanes near the Te Atatu on-ramp. It was quickly cleared, the New Zealand Transport Agency said, but caused some delays to morning commuters.

The full list of Auckland road closures:

Auckland North

• Pakiri Rd (closed between Matakana Valley Rd & Rodney Rd, slips)

Auckland Central

• Flooding on Tamaki Drive, remains open (caution, delays)

Auckland South East

• Maraetai Coast Rd (closed)

• East Coast Rd (closed)

• North Rd (one lane closed)

• Alfriston-Ardmore Rd near Brookby Rd (closed, flooding) • Twilight Rd (closed, slip) • Hunua Rd (closed, slip) • Monument Rd (one lane closed, slip) • Kawakawa Bay Coast Rd (one lane closed) • Papakura-Clevedon Rd, near Clevedon-Takanini Rd (one lane closed, flooding) • Franklin Rd, Pukekohe (closed, flooding) • Buckland Rd, Pukekohe, south of Kitchener Rd (closed, flooding)

Auckland West

• Great North Rd & Clark St intersection, New Lynn (closed, flooding)

Source: Auckland Transport

- NZ Herald