Christchurch residents fed up with prostitutes in their neighbourhood

Disgruntled Christchurch residents are desperate to have streetside prostitutes moved back into the CBD.



A Manchester St resident has kept a log of sex workers' activity outside his home and will present it to the city council on Thursday.

Matt Bonis said residents have tried everything to move the workers from the residential end, Bealey Ave towards Purchas St, of the Manchester St to the city end.

He said they have worked with city council, New Zealand Prostitutes Collective and police.

He with other residents, along with solicitor and Labour candidate for Christchurch Central Duncan Webb, will present a slide show to the city council detailing the rubbish, abuse, complaints and threats they have received.

Sex workers in the residential end has been a problem since the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

The presentation also has a number of photos of sex workers, a pimp and of rubbish found on the street including beer bottles and condoms.

The presentation says residents have made more than 300 calls to the police complaint line with "no action", leaving them feeling it was no longer worth calling.

It also details during February and March, night by night the activity outside homes, including yelling, car horns, rubbish found and even a description of the alleged sex workers on the corner.

Residents and Mr Webb believe the city council has the power to move sex workers under the public places bylaw.

A security camera was installed by the city council in July on the corner of Purchas and Manchester Sts to deter clients of the sex workers and document antisocial behaviour.

However, residents say it has failed, as more often than not there is a sex worker on every corner under the camera's watch.

-additional reporting Newstalk ZB

- Christchurch Star