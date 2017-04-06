Govt funding policy 'excessive', could stop people from seeking help: Privacy Commissioner

The Government's policy of requiring community groups to give up data about their clients if they want state funding is excessive and breaches privacy rules, the Privacy Commissioner says.

The commissioner John Edwards said today there was a risk that the new funding arrangement between the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and non-government organisations (NGO) could deter some people who were in need of support.

"Not only could that put those people further at risk, and increases pressure on the NGOs, the ultimate result could be that those individuals become 'invisible' to Government and policy-makers," he said.

Edwards' report, released today, comes after the ministry revealed a privacy breach was revealed in the information-sharing system which holds NGOs' information. That system has now been shut down until a safer one can be developed.

The new MSD contracts investigated by Edwards would make the provision of personal, detailed client data a condition of Government funding. Community groups cannot opt out of the arrangement.

The policy will be introduced in July, but Opposition parties now say it should be scrapped. It could apply to up to 4300 contracts linked to Work and Income, Family and Community Services and the Youth Development and Vulnerable Children ministries.

Edwards said no NGO received state funding "as of right", and it was important that Government took steps to ensure any programme it funded was effective. This required good data, he said.

"However, insufficient consideration has been given to means by which Government might achieve those legitimate aims in ways that do not involve the collection of excessive or unnecessary personal information."

The policy was inconsistent with the Privacy Act and should be amended, Edwards said.

He identified three main privacy risks: Individuals could choose not to seek help at all; to provide incorrect information to preserve their privacy; or NGOs could give people access to MSD services without providing their personal information, meaning they became "invisible" to the Government.

Edwards was also critical of MSD, saying it failed to clearly explain to NGOs what their data would be used for, who it would be disclosed to and how it could be used in future.

It had also put the policy in place "prematurely" without proper consideration of the privacy risks.

A possible alternative proposed by Edwards was to allow Statistics New Zealand to receive the information from NGOs, and that agency could provide anonymised analysis to the ministry.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley, however, said that recommendation could not be accepted.

Anonymised data only told the ministry whether services were effective, and the Government wanted to "do much more than that", she told Radio New Zealand.

"In order to make sure that we have coverage, that there's no duplication and no gaps, we need to know who those NGOs are working with so that we can make sure all vulnerable families are getting access to the services the Government and the taxpayer provides."

Tolley said she had asked MSD whether exemptions could be made for those who were reluctant to share their sensitive information.

But she also challenged Edwards' conclusions, saying they were based on assumption and that there was no proof that people will not seek help rather than provide their personal details to MSD.

Labour's social development spokeswoman Carmel Sepuloni said the report confirmed that people most in need - clients of Women's Refuge or Rape Crisis - could be deterred from seeking support.

The findings "throw a huge spanner in the works" of the Government's flagship social investment approach, she said. Under this approach, the Government is increasingly looking to use large, detailed datasets to decided which social services should get funding.

"The Commissioner clearly states that this current data grab could not be deemed a 'better' use of data and could instead deter those in need from seeking support and increase long term costs," Sepuloni said.

Green Party social development spokeswoman Jan Logie said the Government needed to immediately put a stop to the MSD contracts.

"With the Privacy Commissioner and community groups like Rape Crisis and Budget Services coming out against this data intrusion, the Government must realise that it will not achieve its social objectives by overriding individuals rights to privacy."

PRIVACY BREACH

Tolley revealed yesterday that the ministry had to shut down its new information-sharing system after a privacy breach was discovered.

She said one social services provider was able to view information in another providers' folder, though the folder did not contain any data at the time.

MSD officials have now been asked to find a solution, and Tolley promised the replacement system would be "robustly tested".

So far, 136 providers had been asked to share their information, and 10 had agreed to do so.

