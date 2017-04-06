Edgecumbe preparing to evacuate as water threatens to swamp the town

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The Bay of Plenty township of Edgecumbe is preparing to evacuate.

Whakatane District Council officials are ordering 2000 people to leave for higher ground as water spilling through stop banks threatens to swamp the town.

It will involve the evacuation of 2000 people.

Council spokesman Ross Boreham said police and fire were now going house to house telling people to leave immediately.





"Most of the town we'll be asking to leave to head to higher ground or go to friends and family where they'll know they will be safe."

The Whakatane River had also breached its banks affecting the area immediately opposite the southern part of Whakatane and people there were also being asked to evacuate.

About 200 people were being told to seek higher ground immediately.

He described it as a significant operation that was about to get underway.

"Water is coming through the stop bank in the Edgecumbe area and so we're in the process of organising for most of the town of Edgecumbe to be evacuated as well," said Boreham.

Continued below.

Related Content Flood fears subside - evacuees return home Live: Edgecumbe preparing to evacuate as Debbie continues to lash NZ Video River close to bursting in Edgecumbe

He said information about where people should go would be available shortly.

An emergency centre had already been set up in town.

rivers b reached at Edgecumbe pic.twitter.com/AdtzYDxlBx — Paul Rooney (@roonsopo) April 5, 2017

Schools closed

Several schools will be closed around Edgecumbe today as residents evacuate.

Otakiri School, Te Whare Kura o Ruatoki, Edgecumbe Primary, Edgecumbe College and Taneatua School won't open today, Radio 1XX reported.

Additionally Uzabus will not be running buses today, which affects Kawerau South School, Tarawera High School and Te Whatatau School.

The Opotiki bus service will still be running in Opotiki, but not from Opotiki to Whakatane, Radio 1XX reported.

- NZ Herald